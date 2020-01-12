Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $28.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Westlake Chemical Partners LP is a manufacturer and supplier of petrochemicals, vinyls, polymers and building products. It focuses on offering ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen. Its offerings are used for a wide variety of consumer and industrial products, including food packaging, automotive products, coatings, pipes and residential construction materials. Westlake Chemical Partners LP is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Get Westlake Chemical Partners alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WLKP. Citigroup cut shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th.

Shares of Westlake Chemical Partners stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.80. The company had a trading volume of 78,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,426. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $790.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.98. Westlake Chemical Partners has a 1-year low of $20.95 and a 1-year high of $26.48.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.05). Westlake Chemical Partners had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $249.93 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Westlake Chemical Partners will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO George J. Mangieri sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total transaction of $114,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 5.5% during the third quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 421,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,799,000 after purchasing an additional 22,068 shares in the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC increased its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners by 126.6% during the third quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 102,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after buying an additional 56,988 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Westlake Chemical Partners during the third quarter worth about $100,000. Energy Income Partners LLC increased its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners by 0.7% during the second quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 1,702,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,856,000 after buying an additional 11,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners by 11.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 998,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,546,000 after buying an additional 102,256 shares during the last quarter. 48.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Westlake Chemical Partners Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on a spot or contract basis.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Westlake Chemical Partners (WLKP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.