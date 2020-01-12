Workiva (NYSE:WK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research reissued their sell rating on shares of Workiva (NYSE:WK) in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Workiva LLC offers a cloud-based and mobile-enabled platform for enterprises to collect, manage, report and analyze critical business data in real time. The company provides solutions for compliance, risk, sustainability and management reporting as well as enterprise risk management. It serves the manufacturing and materials, energy and utilities, financial services, healthcare, media and entertainment, real estate, retail, consumer goods, services, transportation and technology and telecom industries. Workiva LLC is headquartered in Ames, Iowa. “

Get Workiva alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on WK. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Workiva in a report on Monday, November 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Workiva from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Workiva in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Workiva from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Workiva presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.20.

NYSE WK traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.35. 310,226 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,781. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.76 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.53 and a 200-day moving average of $47.65. Workiva has a 12-month low of $36.03 and a 12-month high of $64.11.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $74.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.32 million. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 208.31% and a negative net margin of 14.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Workiva will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Workiva news, Director Eugene S. Katz sold 3,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $150,696.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 101,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,278,447. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jill Klindt sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $504,600.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,184.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,814 shares of company stock valued at $707,863. Corporate insiders own 18.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WK. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Workiva by 541.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 462 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Workiva by 130.4% during the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 721 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in Workiva by 7.5% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 6,904 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Workiva by 3.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,620 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Workiva by 7.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,260 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.16% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva Inc provides cloud-based solutions for connected data, reporting, and compliance worldwide. The company offers Wdesk, a platform that provides data collection and linking, data integrations, controlled collaboration, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data preparation tools, data connectors, and application programming interfaces that enable customers to create direct connections to their data.

Further Reading: What is the quiet period?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Workiva (WK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.