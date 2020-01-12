Wpp Plc (LON:WPP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Wpp Plc (LON:WPP) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,135.50 ($14.94).

A number of analysts have commented on WPP shares. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of WPP from GBX 970 ($12.76) to GBX 980 ($12.89) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Thursday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of WPP from GBX 1,000 ($13.15) to GBX 1,100 ($14.47) and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,090 ($14.34) price objective on shares of WPP in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of WPP from GBX 1,200 ($15.79) to GBX 1,160 ($15.26) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th.

In other news, insider Mark Read sold 4,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 984 ($12.94), for a total transaction of £47,605.92 ($62,622.89).

WPP stock traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,061 ($13.96). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,890,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,860,000. The stock has a market cap of $13.34 billion and a PE ratio of 19.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.58. WPP has a fifty-two week low of GBX 791 ($10.41) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,085.50 ($14.28). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,027.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 983.82.

WPP Company Profile

WPP plc provides various communications services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; and Branding Consulting, Health & Wellness and Specialist Communications. The Advertising and Media Investment Management segment provides advertising services; and media planning and buying, and specialist sponsorship, and branded entertainment services.

