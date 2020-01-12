W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) Receives $9.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.33.

WTI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered W&T Offshore from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine lowered W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st.

Shares of W&T Offshore stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.13. 1,838,191 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,475,208. W&T Offshore has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $7.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.95 and its 200 day moving average is $4.57. The firm has a market cap of $744.25 million, a PE ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 3.03.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $132.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.52 million. W&T Offshore had a negative return on equity of 29.02% and a net margin of 38.63%. W&T Offshore’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that W&T Offshore will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 7.6% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 35,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 69.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 62,403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 25,621 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 152.5% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,278,619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,588,000 after purchasing an additional 772,282 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 14.7% during the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 58,459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 7,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 13.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 335,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 40,298 shares during the last quarter. 59.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W&T Offshore Company Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, acquires, explores for, and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 49 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

