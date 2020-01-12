Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Maxim Group

Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Xenetic Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

XBIO stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.58. 374,319 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 501,268. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.66. Xenetic Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.93 and a 1 year high of $39.00.

Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xenetic Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Xenetic Biosciences by 1,050.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 32,945 shares during the period. Finally, Sabby Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xenetic Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $484,000. 13.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Xenetic Biosciences

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas.

