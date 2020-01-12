Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at William Blair

William Blair began coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.07) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.48) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.05) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on XENE. Zacks Investment Research raised Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, October 26th. ValuEngine lowered Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.67.

Shares of XENE traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,663,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,620. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 8.25 and a current ratio of 8.25. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $7.54 and a 12 month high of $17.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.21.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.50 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XENE. NEA Management Company LLC grew its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 229.8% during the third quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 602,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,430,000 after purchasing an additional 419,909 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $2,244,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1,710.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 83,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 78,679 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 925,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,121,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $137,000. 67.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering and developing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders. It focuses on the treatment of epilepsy. Its products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901, and XEN007. The company was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J. P.

