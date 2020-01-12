Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XENE) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 2,663,874 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 385% from the previous session’s volume of 548,896 shares.The stock last traded at $16.65 and had previously closed at $15.88.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Xenon Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 8.25 and a quick ratio of 8.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.21.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.50 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ acquired a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. 67.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering and developing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders. It focuses on the treatment of epilepsy. Its products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901, and XEN007. The company was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J. P.

