Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Xperi Corp. is a product and technology licensing company which manufactures semiconductors and related products. Its technologies and intellectual property are deployed, in areas such as premium audio, computational imaging, computer vision, mobile computing and communications, memory, data storage, 3D semiconductor interconnect and packaging. Xperi Corporation, formerly known as Tessera Holding Corporation, is headquartered in San Jose, CA. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on XPER. BidaskClub raised shares of Xperi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Xperi in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Xperi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Xperi presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.60.

Shares of Xperi stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 920,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,311. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.02. The firm has a market cap of $887.30 million, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.29. Xperi has a fifty-two week low of $17.71 and a fifty-two week high of $25.84. The company has a current ratio of 8.09, a quick ratio of 8.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $90.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.40 million. Xperi had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 22.15%. On average, analysts predict that Xperi will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Man Group plc grew its position in Xperi by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 276,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,720,000 after buying an additional 7,350 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Xperi by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 77,047 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after buying an additional 23,154 shares during the last quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Xperi in the 3rd quarter valued at $544,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Xperi by 509.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 19,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Xperi by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

About Xperi

Xperi Corporation, through its subsidiaries, creates, develops, and licenses audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging, and interconnect technologies in the United States, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Licensing; and Semiconductor and IP Licensing.

