XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “XPO Logistics, Inc. is a third-party logistics provider offering expedient, single-source solutions for time-critical and service-sensitive shipments through its non-asset based transportation network. XPO serves customers in the U.S, Canada and Mexico with domestic and international freight destinations. XPO’s suite of logistics services is offered through three brands: expedited surface transportation through Express-1, Inc., domestic and international freight forwarding services through Concert Group Logistics, Inc., and truckload brokerage services through Bounce Logistics, Inc. XPO Logistics, Inc., formerly known as Express-1 Expedited Solutions, Inc., is based in Buchanan, Michigan. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on XPO. Barclays raised their price target on XPO Logistics from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on XPO Logistics from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on XPO Logistics from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded XPO Logistics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $76.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. XPO Logistics currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $82.29.

XPO traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.06. The stock had a trading volume of 575,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,982. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.48. XPO Logistics has a one year low of $45.73 and a one year high of $86.47.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.15. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that XPO Logistics will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Lp sold 252,900 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total value of $21,261,303.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 552,900 shares of company stock valued at $46,723,803 over the last quarter. 18.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPO. Lyrical Asset Management LP bought a new stake in XPO Logistics in the 2nd quarter worth about $176,926,000. ValueAct Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in XPO Logistics in the second quarter worth about $57,810,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in XPO Logistics in the third quarter worth about $26,391,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in XPO Logistics in the second quarter worth about $13,920,000. Finally, black and white Capital LP purchased a new position in XPO Logistics in the third quarter worth about $13,598,000.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

