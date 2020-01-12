YOU COIN (YOU) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $10.12 Million

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. During the last seven days, YOU COIN has traded up 9.5% against the US dollar. One YOU COIN token can now be purchased for about $0.0419 or 0.00000510 BTC on exchanges. YOU COIN has a market cap of $18.51 million and $10.12 million worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012299 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $161.00 or 0.01970670 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00186831 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00027363 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00124975 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About YOU COIN

YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 442,146,520 tokens. YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2 . YOU COIN’s official website is youchain.cc

Buying and Selling YOU COIN

YOU COIN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YOU COIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YOU COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

