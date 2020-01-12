Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) Will Post Earnings of $1.92 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.92 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for Meritage Homes’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.85 and the highest is $2.03. Meritage Homes reported earnings per share of $1.91 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Meritage Homes will report full-year earnings of $5.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $5.79. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.98 to $8.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Meritage Homes.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.30. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $940.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

MTH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Meritage Homes from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Meritage Homes in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “sell” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Meritage Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Meritage Homes from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.66.

Shares of Meritage Homes stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $63.82. 482,697 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 534,700. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Meritage Homes has a fifty-two week low of $37.83 and a fifty-two week high of $76.83.

In other Meritage Homes news, Director Dana Bradford sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.80, for a total value of $682,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director R. Odell Michael sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $362,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 159.9% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 694 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 25.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

