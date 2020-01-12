Zacks: Analysts Expect Aphria Inc (NYSE:APHA) to Announce -$0.02 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Aphria Inc (NYSE:APHA) to report earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Aphria’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.00. Aphria posted earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 100%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, January 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Aphria will report full year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Aphria.

Aphria (NYSE:APHA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $126.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.15 million. The company’s revenue was up 848.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

APHA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Aphria in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.40 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $8.30 price target on shares of Aphria and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aphria from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. CIBC reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of Aphria in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Aphria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.03.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Aphria by 76.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Aphria during the third quarter worth $57,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Aphria by 40.6% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. Signition LP acquired a new position in Aphria during the third quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Aphria by 14.9% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aphria stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $4.94. The company had a trading volume of 4,065,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,690,546. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.91 and a beta of 2.78. Aphria has a twelve month low of $3.76 and a twelve month high of $10.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.90 and a 200-day moving average of $5.66.

About Aphria

Aphria Inc produces and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers sativa, indica, and hybrid medical marijuana products, as well as cannabis oils. It serves patients and health professionals. The company also sells its products online. Aphria Inc is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

