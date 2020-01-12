Zacks: Analysts Expect Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.10 Billion

Equities analysts expect Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) to report sales of $2.10 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Avis Budget Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.09 billion to $2.11 billion. Avis Budget Group posted sales of $2.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Avis Budget Group will report full year sales of $9.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.08 billion to $9.13 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $9.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.28 billion to $9.48 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Avis Budget Group.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.65 by ($0.69). Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 66.13%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.33 earnings per share. Avis Budget Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CAR shares. ValuEngine upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Avis Budget Group in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.40.

Shares of CAR traded down $1.05 on Friday, hitting $34.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,566,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,318. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.64. Avis Budget Group has a fifty-two week low of $23.86 and a fifty-two week high of $37.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 2.09.

In other Avis Budget Group news, CEO Shon Larry D. De sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $825,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 270,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,928,942. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Avis Budget Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 103,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 3,195 shares during the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 44,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 7,693 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $595,000. 99.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system with approximately 5,500 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand, a vehicle rental and other mobility solutions primarily focuses on the value-conscious segments of the industry; the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network; and the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 18,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 640 dealer-operated and 430 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States.

