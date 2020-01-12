Zacks: Analysts Expect Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.18 Billion

Equities analysts expect Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) to post $1.18 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Hyatt Hotels’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.26 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.09 billion. Hyatt Hotels reported sales of $1.14 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will report full year sales of $4.92 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.83 billion to $5.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $5.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.83 billion to $5.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Hyatt Hotels.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on H. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Friday, November 8th. CIBC boosted their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised Hyatt Hotels from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Macquarie set a $89.00 price target on Hyatt Hotels and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.47.

In related news, insider Peter Fulton sold 11,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total value of $928,926.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.70, for a total value of $59,990,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 212,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,195,481.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 774,415 shares of company stock valued at $65,918,962. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 177.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the third quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the second quarter valued at about $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:H traded down $1.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.06. 670,118 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 499,051. Hyatt Hotels has a 1-year low of $66.45 and a 1-year high of $91.13. The company has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

