Zacks: Analysts Expect Tcr2 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TCRR) to Announce -$0.65 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Tcr2 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TCRR) will report ($0.65) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Tcr2 Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.67) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.62). Tcr2 Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($16.22) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 96%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, April 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Tcr2 Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($5.10) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.56) to ($4.32). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($2.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.21) to ($1.91). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Tcr2 Therapeutics.

Tcr2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.03).

A number of analysts have commented on TCRR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tcr2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Tcr2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

In other news, major shareholder Morana Jovan-Embiricos sold 3,888 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total value of $52,176.96. Over the last three months, insiders sold 154,511 shares of company stock valued at $2,708,823. 39.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TCRR. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics by 402.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 4,713 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Tcr2 Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $162,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tcr2 Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Tcr2 Therapeutics by 568.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 15,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tcr2 Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $349,000. 42.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TCRR stock remained flat at $$15.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,995. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.22 and a 200 day moving average of $15.50. Tcr2 Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $10.04 and a 52 week high of $25.47. The company has a market capitalization of $370.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16.

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. Its product candidates in pipeline comprise TC-210 mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors; TC-220 that targets MUC16 positive solid tumors; and TC-310 and TC-410 dual TRuC-T cell programs targeting CD19/22 and MSLN/MUC16, as well as TC-110 mono TRuC-T cells targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies.

