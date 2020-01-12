Zacks: Analysts Expect The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $543.65 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) will report sales of $543.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Ensign Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $558.60 million and the lowest is $530.96 million. The Ensign Group posted sales of $537.78 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that The Ensign Group will report full year sales of $2.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.34 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow The Ensign Group.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $600.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.12 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 4.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on ENSG. BidaskClub raised The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $50.00 price objective on The Ensign Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on The Ensign Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

In other news, Director John G. Nackel sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $45,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,982 shares in the company, valued at $3,393,685.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 2,228 shares of company stock valued at $101,137 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in The Ensign Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in The Ensign Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Ensign Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in The Ensign Group by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in The Ensign Group by 307.4% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 3,596 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $46.82. 231,408 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,134. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.91. The Ensign Group has a 1 year low of $38.65 and a 1 year high of $63.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.17%.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in three segments: Transitional and Skilled Services; Assisted and Independent Living Services; and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment offers a range of medical, nursing, rehabilitative, and pharmacy services, as well as routine services, such as daily dietary, social, and recreational services to Medicaid, private pay, managed care, and Medicare payors.

