Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) to Announce $0.37 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) to post $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.42. Agnico Eagle Mines reported earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 164.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines will report full year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.01. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $2.08. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Agnico Eagle Mines.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The mining company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.10. Agnico Eagle Mines had a positive return on equity of 3.80% and a negative net margin of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $683.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

AEM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised Agnico Eagle Mines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.62 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Friday, October 25th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, October 27th. ValuEngine cut Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.74.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $748,000. Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 246,994 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $15,217,000 after purchasing an additional 59,865 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the third quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,396,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1,554.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 158,111 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,476,000 after purchasing an additional 148,555 shares during the last quarter. 60.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $59.30 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.30. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12 month low of $38.72 and a 12 month high of $64.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.63, a PEG ratio of 33.20 and a beta of -0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

