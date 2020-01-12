Zacks: Brokerages Expect Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $187.51 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX) will post sales of $187.51 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Varex Imaging’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $177.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $191.30 million. Varex Imaging posted sales of $185.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Varex Imaging will report full-year sales of $798.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $797.40 million to $800.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $815.11 million, with estimates ranging from $805.60 million to $825.04 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Varex Imaging.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The business had revenue of $202.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.14 million. Varex Imaging had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 2.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. ValuEngine raised Varex Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. BidaskClub cut Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Varex Imaging in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.60.

In related news, SVP Mark S. Jonaitis sold 13,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $419,700.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Clarence R. Verhoef sold 21,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total value of $609,100.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 2.5% in the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 24,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 0.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 198,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,085,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 4.0% in the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 22,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 8.4% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VREX traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.35. 129,888 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,630. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Varex Imaging has a 1 year low of $24.40 and a 1 year high of $35.00.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, ionization chambers, and buckys.

