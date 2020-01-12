Zacks: Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) Given $20.00 Average Price Target by Analysts

Shares of Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $20.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Ennis an industry rank of 204 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ennis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th.

Shares of EBF stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.41. 103,775 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,997. The firm has a market capitalization of $554.06 million, a P/E ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.37. Ennis has a 52-week low of $18.29 and a 52-week high of $22.21.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $114.86 million for the quarter. Ennis had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 12.88%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ennis will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. Ennis’s payout ratio is 62.07%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EBF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ennis in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,372,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Ennis by 11,877.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Ennis by 1.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 359,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,368,000 after acquiring an additional 6,561 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Ennis by 7.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,589,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,621,000 after acquiring an additional 109,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Ennis by 1.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,019,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,916,000 after acquiring an additional 10,512 shares in the last quarter. 82.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ennis Company Profile

Ennis, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, Specialized Printed Forms, 360 Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Curtis Business Forms, Falcon Business Forms, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, and Hayes Graphics brand names.

