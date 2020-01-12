Zacks: Franchise Group (NYSE:FRG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Franchise Group (NYSE:FRG) have been given an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Zacks has also given Franchise Group an industry rank of 217 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, TheStreet raised Franchise Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th.

Franchise Group stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.15. 13,385 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,241. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.83. Franchise Group has a 12 month low of $11.92 and a 12 month high of $27.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%.

In related news, CEO Vintage Capital Management Llc bought 937,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.86 per share, with a total value of $20,493,750.00.

Franchise Group Company Profile

Franchise Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada. The company also facilitates refund-based tax settlement financial products, such as refund transfer products and personal income tax refund discounting, as well as provides an online digital Do-It-Yourself tax program in the United States.

