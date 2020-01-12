Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Douglas Dynamics, Inc. designs, manufactures and sells snow and ice control equipment for light trucks, which is comprised of snowplows and sand and salt spreaders, and related parts and accessories. The Company sells its products under the WESTERN(R), FISHER(R) and BLIZZARD(R) brands through a distributor network, primarily consisting of truck equipment distributors located throughout the Midwest, East and Northeast regions of the United States as well as all provinces of Canada. It sells its products primarily to professional snowplowers who are contracted to remove snow and ice from commercial, municipal and residential areas. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. “

Get Douglas Dynamics alerts:

Douglas Dynamics stock traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $56.21. 166,301 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,652. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.48. Douglas Dynamics has a 1 year low of $34.27 and a 1 year high of $56.78.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $141.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Douglas Dynamics will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Douglas Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 57.67%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the third quarter valued at $415,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 59.9% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 69,720 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after acquiring an additional 26,105 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 485,311 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $21,630,000 after acquiring an additional 10,903 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the third quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 231,795 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,223,000 after buying an additional 4,788 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

About Douglas Dynamics

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Douglas Dynamics (PLOW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.