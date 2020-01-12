Zacks Investment Research Lowers Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc.is one of the largest marketers of fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry in North America. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc.is one of the largest marketers of fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry in North America. Core-Mark offers a full range of products, marketing programs, and technology solutions. Core-Mark services traditional convenience retailers, grocers, drug, liquor and specialty stores, and other stores that carry convenience products. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Core-Mark from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Core-Mark from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Core-Mark from $42.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Core-Mark to $34.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Core-Mark from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:CORE traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.03. The stock had a trading volume of 275,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,106. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.28. Core-Mark has a fifty-two week low of $24.87 and a fifty-two week high of $40.95.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. Core-Mark had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 12.67%. Core-Mark’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Core-Mark will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. Core-Mark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.53%.

In other news, CFO Christopher M. Miller sold 3,436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.22, for a total value of $90,091.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $743,756.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Core-Mark by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,047,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $279,915,000 after acquiring an additional 56,269 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 5.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,080,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $201,806,000 after purchasing an additional 263,876 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,366,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,890,000 after purchasing an additional 32,735 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 11.0% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 865,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,801,000 after purchasing an additional 85,889 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 1.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 785,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,194,000 after purchasing an additional 12,685 shares during the period. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Core-Mark Company Profile

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc markets fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including fast food, candies, snacks, and groceries, as well as beverages and fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

