Zacks Investment Research Lowers Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Great Western Bancorp Inc. is a full-service regional bank holding company. It focuses on business and agribusiness banking, complemented by retail banking and wealth management services. The Bank’s loan portfolio consists primarily of business loans, comprised of commercial and industrial, and agribusiness loans. It also provides a range of deposit and loan products to its retail customers through several channels, including its branch network, online banking system, mobile banking applications and customer care centers. The Bank provides wealth management solutions consisting of financial planning, private banking, investment management, and trust services. Great Western Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Great Western Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Great Western Bancorp from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Great Western Bancorp from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.00.

NYSE GWB traded down $0.40 on Thursday, reaching $33.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 297,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,987. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.52. Great Western Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.06 and a 52 week high of $38.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $121.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.57 million. Great Western Bancorp had a net margin of 27.73% and a return on equity of 9.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Great Western Bancorp will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kenneth James Karels sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $1,260,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,662 shares in the company, valued at $959,832. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter Robert Chapman sold 4,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $138,414.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,890 shares in the company, valued at $880,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $7,546,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 77.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 81,266 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 35,434 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 11.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 83,703 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 8,603 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 89,182 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 1.7% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 19,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Great Western Bancorp Company Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

