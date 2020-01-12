Zacks Investment Research Lowers HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HDFC BANK’s mission is to be a World Class Indian Bank. The Bank’s aim is to build a sound customer franchise across distinct businesses so as to be the preferred provider of banking services in the niche segments that the bank operates in and to achieve healthy growth in profitability, consistent with the bank’s risk appetite. The bank aims to ensure the highest level of ethical standards, professional integrity and regulatory compliance. HDFC Bank’s business philosophy is based on four core values: Operational Excellence, Customer Focus, Product Leadership and People. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Nomura raised shares of HDFC Bank from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised HDFC Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th.

Shares of HDFC Bank stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $61.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,222,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,515. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.46. The firm has a market cap of $113.51 billion, a PE ratio of 37.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.40. HDFC Bank has a 52 week low of $47.25 and a 52 week high of $65.89.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 14.02%. On average, equities analysts forecast that HDFC Bank will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hexavest Inc. raised its stake in HDFC Bank by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 32,133 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 6,488 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its stake in HDFC Bank by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 8,896 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH acquired a new position in HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $297,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in HDFC Bank in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its stake in HDFC Bank by 98.1% in the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 835,329 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,656,000 after purchasing an additional 413,584 shares in the last quarter. 17.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

