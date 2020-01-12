Zacks Investment Research Lowers Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Investors Real Estate Trust is a real estate investment trust operating in the Midwest. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on IRET. National Securities assumed coverage on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a buy rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They set a buy rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $77.92.

Shares of NYSE IRET traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $69.79. 39,952 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,085. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit has a 1 year low of $55.59 and a 1 year high of $79.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in the 2nd quarter worth about $178,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 199.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 244.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Investors Real Estate Trust Reit Company Profile

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of December 31, 2018, IRET owned interests in 87 apartment communities consisting of 13,702 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: IRET and IRET PRC, respectively).

