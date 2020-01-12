Zacks Investment Research Lowers Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kontoor Brands Inc. is an apparel company. It designs, manufactures and distributes products. The company’s brand consists of Wrangler(R), Lee(R) and Rock & Republic(R). Kontoor Brands Inc. is based in Greensboro, United States. “

KTB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Edward Jones raised shares of Kontoor Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a report on Monday, October 21st. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an equal weight rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Kontoor Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.81.

Shares of NYSE:KTB traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.87. The company had a trading volume of 471,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,203. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.21. Kontoor Brands has a one year low of $25.78 and a one year high of $43.24.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $638.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Kontoor Brands will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the second quarter worth $32,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the second quarter worth $33,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the third quarter worth $46,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the second quarter worth $42,000.

