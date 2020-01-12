Zacks Investment Research Lowers NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies primarily in the United States and internationally. NCS Multistage Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of NCS Multistage from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. NCS Multistage currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.64.

NCSM stock opened at $1.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.40. NCS Multistage has a fifty-two week low of $1.56 and a fifty-two week high of $6.39.

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). NCS Multistage had a negative return on equity of 7.84% and a negative net margin of 115.05%. The company had revenue of $60.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.77 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that NCS Multistage will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

In other NCS Multistage news, President Marty Stromquist bought 12,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.25 per share, for a total transaction of $27,456.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NCS Multistage in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of NCS Multistage in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NCS Multistage by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 82,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 7,677 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of NCS Multistage by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 13,296 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NCS Multistage by 123.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 102,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 56,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

NCS Multistage Company Profile

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's products include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, sand jet perforating products, spotfrac systems, ballshift sliding sleeves, airlock casing buoyancy systems, liner hanger systems, and spectrum tracer services.

