Zacks Investment Research Lowers PC Tel (NASDAQ:PCTI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PC Tel (NASDAQ:PCTI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PCTEL designs, develops, and delivers wireless solutions. PCTEL’s products include wireless local area network software products that simplify installation, roaming, Internet access and billing. Its subsidiary, DTI, designs, develops and distributes software-defined receivers and receiver-based products that measure, monitor and optimize the performance of cellular and Wi-Fi networks. . MAXRAD designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes innovative antenna solutions that facilitate and simplify wireless communications. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PCTI. TheStreet downgraded PC Tel from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on PC Tel from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded PC Tel from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.17.

Shares of PC Tel stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.60. The stock had a trading volume of 61,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,213. The company has a market capitalization of $157.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.39 and a beta of -0.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.10. PC Tel has a 52 week low of $4.36 and a 52 week high of $9.40.

PC Tel (NASDAQ:PCTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $23.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.65 million. PC Tel had a positive return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 8.07%. On average, analysts anticipate that PC Tel will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PC Tel in the third quarter valued at about $86,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of PC Tel by 152.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,498 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 16,600 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PC Tel by 52.5% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 35,682 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 12,290 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PC Tel in the third quarter valued at about $288,000. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of PC Tel in the third quarter valued at about $356,000. 57.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PC Tel

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, delivers performance critical telecom solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas, which are used primarily in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the Industrial Internet of Things.

