Zacks Investment Research Lowers SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SP Plus Corporation provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security and event logistics services to property owners and managers in all markets of the real estate industry. The Company also provides a range of ancillary services, such as airport shuttle operations, taxi and livery dispatch services and municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement services. Its clients include owners of office building complexes, shopping centers, sports complexes, hotels, hospitals, and various airports. SP Plus Corporation, formerly known as Standard Parking Corporation, is based in United States. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SP Plus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of SP Plus from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of SP Plus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st.

SP stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.94. 54,708 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,049. The company has a market capitalization of $967.29 million, a PE ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. SP Plus has a twelve month low of $30.66 and a twelve month high of $47.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.40.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $418.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.35 million. SP Plus had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 16.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SP Plus will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO G Marc Baumann sold 3,800 shares of SP Plus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.63, for a total value of $177,194.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Ricchiuto sold 5,411 shares of SP Plus stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total transaction of $234,620.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,211 shares of company stock worth $765,415. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of SP Plus by 103.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 8,357 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of SP Plus by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 208,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,643,000 after purchasing an additional 70,390 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of SP Plus by 1,770.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SP Plus by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 240,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,667,000 after purchasing an additional 9,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of SP Plus by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 583,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,638,000 after purchasing an additional 49,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

SP Plus Company Profile

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

