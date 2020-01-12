Zacks Investment Research Lowers Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which focused on the development and commercialization of entinostat, an epigenetic therapy for treatment-resistant cancers. The Company’s product pipeline includes ENCORE 601, ENCORE 602, J1353, NCI-7870, NCI-9844, E2112, NCI-8871 and NCI-9253 which are in clinical trial stage. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in WALTHAM, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on SNDX. B. Riley set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Cowen restated a buy rating on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 8th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.13.

Shares of SNDX stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.58. The company had a trading volume of 194,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,857. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.28 and its 200 day moving average is $8.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.09. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.52 and a fifty-two week high of $11.11.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,013.45% and a negative return on equity of 110.20%. The firm had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.38 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNDX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,681,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,655,000 after buying an additional 183,872 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 431,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,021,000 after buying an additional 117,300 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 415,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,104,000 after buying an additional 91,018 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,029,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,581,000 after buying an additional 80,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include entinostat, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hormone receptor positive (HR+) and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative (HER2-) breast cancer; and SNDX-5613 inhibitor that targets the binding interaction of Menin with mixed lineage leukemia-rearranged and acute myeloid leukemia with a mutated nucleophosmin 1.

