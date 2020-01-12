Zacks Investment Research Reiterates Sell Rating for UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR (OTCMKTS:UBSFY)

Zacks Investment Research restated their sell rating on shares of UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ubisoft Entertainment operates in parts of Europe, Canada and the United States and its primary activities are the production, publishing and distribution of interactive entertainment products. Products include video games, educational and cultural software, cartoons, literary, multimedia, audio-visual products, cinematographic and television works. Some of its brands are Driver, Anno, Endwar and Tom Clancy. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp lowered shares of UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of UBSFY traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.44. 80,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,504. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.24. UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR has a twelve month low of $10.04 and a twelve month high of $19.25. The stock has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 1.24.

About UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR

Ubisoft Entertainment SA engages in the production, publishing, and distribution of video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in physical and digital formats worldwide. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

