Zacks: Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL) Given $18.33 Average Price Target by Analysts

Shares of Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.13 (Strong Buy) from the four analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation and three have given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus target price of $18.33 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.64) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Prevail Therapeutics an industry rank of 98 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

PRVL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Prevail Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Prevail Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Prevail Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Prevail Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Prevail Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Prevail Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $106,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Prevail Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Prevail Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $166,000. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRVL traded up $0.90 on Tuesday, hitting $17.88. The stock had a trading volume of 105,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,681. Prevail Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $7.41 and a twelve month high of $18.28. The company has a quick ratio of 17.05, a current ratio of 17.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.35.

Prevail Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRVL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.12). Equities research analysts predict that Prevail Therapeutics will post -2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Prevail Therapeutics

Prevail Therapeutics Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing disease-modifying AAV-based gene therapies for patients with devastating neurodegenerative diseases. The company's lead product candidate is PR001 for the treatment of Parkinson's disease with GBA1 mutation and neuronopathic Gaucher disease.

