Zacks: Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ:RIOT) Given Average Rating of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ:RIOT) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus target price of $3.50 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Riot Blockchain an industry rank of 154 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Riot Blockchain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Shares of RIOT traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $1.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,353,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,015. Riot Blockchain has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $6.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 3.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.31 and a 200-day moving average of $1.82.

Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Riot Blockchain had a negative net margin of 379.34% and a negative return on equity of 145.87%. The company had revenue of $1.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 million.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Riot Blockchain by 111.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 9,325 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Riot Blockchain in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Riot Blockchain by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 420,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 52,001 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Riot Blockchain by 27,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Riot Blockchain by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 876,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after buying an additional 140,752 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

About Riot Blockchain

Riot Blockchain, Inc focuses on building, supporting, and operating blockchain technologies, primarily through its cryptocurrency mining operations and other developed businesses, as well as joint ventures, acquisitions, and targeted investments in the sector. Its primary focus is on Bitcoin and general blockchain technology.

