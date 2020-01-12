Zacks: Seacor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CKH) Given $53.00 Average Price Target by Brokerages

Seacor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CKH) has received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating. Seacor’s rating score has improved by 66.7% in the last 90 days as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $53.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.28 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Seacor an industry rank of 233 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Seacor alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CKH shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised Seacor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine raised Seacor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Seacor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th.

Shares of CKH traded down $0.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,404. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.42. Seacor has a twelve month low of $39.72 and a twelve month high of $51.42. The company has a market cap of $848.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Seacor (NYSE:CKH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.17). Seacor had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 3.69%. The business had revenue of $200.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.84 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Seacor will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CKH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seacor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Seacor by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Seacor by 325.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,925 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Seacor by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,213,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,634,000 after acquiring an additional 37,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Seacor by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 331,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,744,000 after acquiring an additional 7,515 shares in the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seacor Company Profile

SEACOR Holdings Inc engages in transportation and logistics, risk management consultancy, and other businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Ocean Transportation & Logistics Services, Inland Transportation & Logistics Services, Witt O'Brien's, and Other segments.

Further Reading: Dividend Achievers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Seacor (CKH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Seacor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.