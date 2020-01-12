Zacks: Viomi Technology Co Ltd – (NASDAQ:VIOT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Viomi Technology Co Ltd – (NASDAQ:VIOT) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.75 (Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus target price of $12.70 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.29 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Viomi Technology an industry rank of 160 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

VIOT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Viomi Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viomi Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ VIOT traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.12. 101,737 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,051. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.59. Viomi Technology has a 1-year low of $7.36 and a 1-year high of $15.84. The firm has a market cap of $567.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 1.50.

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $149.63 million for the quarter. Viomi Technology had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 6.66%. Analysts anticipate that Viomi Technology will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Viomi Technology by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,505,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,210,000 after purchasing an additional 542,166 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Viomi Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,055,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Viomi Technology by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 53,014 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Viomi Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $895,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Viomi Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $418,000. 17.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Viomi Technology

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising smart water kettles, washing machines, water heaters, and others.

