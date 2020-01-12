Zagg (NASDAQ:ZAGG) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zagg (NASDAQ:ZAGG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ZAGG Inc. designs, manufactures and distributes protective clear coverings and accessories for consumer electronic and hand-held devices, worldwide. ZAGG’s flagship brand, the invisibleSHIELD, is a protective, high-tech patented film covering, designed for iPods, laptops, cell phones, digital cameras, PDAs, watch faces, GPS systems, gaming devices and other items. The patent-pending invisibleSHIELD application is the first scratch protection solution of its kind on the market, and has sold over one million units. Currently, ZAGG offers over 2,500 precision pre-cut designs with a lifetime replacement warranty through online channels, resellers, college bookstores, Mac stores and mall kiosks. The company continues to increase its product lines to offer additional electronic accessories to its tech-savvy customer base, as well as an expanded array of invisibleSHIELD products for other industries. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Zagg from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZAGG traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.67. 350,701 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 424,528. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.77. Zagg has a one year low of $5.26 and a one year high of $12.43. The company has a market cap of $224.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.87 and a 200 day moving average of $6.98.

Zagg (NASDAQ:ZAGG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. Zagg had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 0.65%. The company had revenue of $146.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.06 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Zagg’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Zagg will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Zagg by 112.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,910 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 37,592 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zagg during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,112,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Zagg by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,778 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Zagg by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,609 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zagg by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,614 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 6,862 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

ZAGG Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes mobile tech accessories for smartphones and tablets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers screen protection products; protective cases to protect device-specific mobile devices and tablets; power management products for tablets, smartphones, smartwatches, cameras, and other electronic mobile devices; power stations, wireless chargers, car and wall chargers, portable power products, and power wallets; earbuds, headphones, and speakers; and device specific keyboards and device agnostic keyboards under the ZAGG, InvisibleShield, mophie, IFROGZ, BRAVEN, Gear4, and HALO brands.

