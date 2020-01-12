Zap (ZAP) Market Capitalization Hits $779,733.00

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded up 24.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. Zap has a market cap of $779,733.00 and $53,703.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Zap has traded up 219.2% against the dollar. One Zap token can now be bought for about $0.0059 or 0.00000074 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00039253 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $482.76 or 0.05974292 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00026741 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00035859 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001810 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002663 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00001162 BTC.

Zap Token Profile

Zap is a token. It launched on October 18th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,534,257 tokens. Zap’s official website is www.zap.org . Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Zap Token Trading

Zap can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zap using one of the exchanges listed above.

