Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,010,000 shares, a growth of 34.3% from the December 15th total of 15,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.3 days. Approximately 9.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Zayo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

In other Zayo Group news, Director Richard W. Connor sold 20,000 shares of Zayo Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $686,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,489,189.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sandra Mays sold 3,902 shares of Zayo Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.66, for a total value of $135,243.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,499,471.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,442 shares of company stock valued at $2,490,648 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZAYO. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zayo Group during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Zayo Group by 8,400.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Zayo Group during the second quarter worth about $93,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Zayo Group by 28.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Zayo Group during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. 86.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ZAYO traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,868,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,901,495. The company has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 55.95, a PEG ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.96. Zayo Group has a twelve month low of $24.20 and a twelve month high of $34.72.

Zayo Group (NYSE:ZAYO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). Zayo Group had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $638.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zayo Group will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Zayo Group Company Profile

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides bandwidth infrastructure solutions for the communications industry in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Fiber Solutions, Transport, Enterprise Networks, Zayo Colocation (zColo), Allstream, and Other.

