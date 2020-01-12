ZB (ZB) Hits Market Cap of $91.00 Million

ZB (CURRENCY:ZB) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 12th. One ZB token can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00002606 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, ZBG and ZB.COM. In the last seven days, ZB has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. ZB has a market capitalization of $91.00 million and $216.73 million worth of ZB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ZB alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012248 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.53 or 0.01951012 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00187176 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00027763 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00125342 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ZB Profile

ZB’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 tokens. ZB’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk . The official website for ZB is www.zb.com

ZB Token Trading

ZB can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, ZBG and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.