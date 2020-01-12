Zebi One Day Trading Volume Tops $104.00 (ZCO)

Zebi (CURRENCY:ZCO) traded up 18.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 11th. In the last seven days, Zebi has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar. Zebi has a market cap of $394,035.00 and $104.00 worth of Zebi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zebi token can currently be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, Koinex, Hotbit and OKEx.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012390 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $154.08 or 0.01906796 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00186572 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00027989 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00120991 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Zebi Token Profile

Zebi launched on February 5th, 2018. Zebi’s total supply is 450,099,287 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,475,421 tokens. Zebi’s official website is www.zebi.io . Zebi’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Zebi

Zebi can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, LATOKEN, OKEx, Koinex, Hotbit, DDEX and Liquid. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zebi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zebi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zebi using one of the exchanges listed above.

