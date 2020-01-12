Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zogenix is a specialty biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies for patients with rare central nervous system conditions that have limited or no treatment options. The company is currently pursuing two therapies targeting the Dravet Syndrome and the Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JMP Securities set a $69.00 price target on Zogenix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Zogenix in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Zogenix in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Zogenix in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zogenix in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.70.

NASDAQ:ZGNX traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.40. 578,863 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,473. Zogenix has a 52-week low of $35.25 and a 52-week high of $56.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.53 and a beta of 2.00.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($6.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($5.70). The business had revenue of $0.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.08) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Zogenix will post -3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephen J. Farr sold 34,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.89, for a total value of $1,775,935.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael P. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,387 shares in the company, valued at $786,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,950 shares of company stock valued at $5,872,460 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZGNX. Cadian Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Zogenix by 146.4% in the second quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 3,285,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951,818 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Zogenix in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,312,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Zogenix by 45.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 598,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,579,000 after acquiring an additional 186,119 shares during the last quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Zogenix by 12.2% in the third quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 1,598,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,986,000 after acquiring an additional 173,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Zogenix in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,096,000.

About Zogenix

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of transformative central nervous system disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Fintepla/ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome.

