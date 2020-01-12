ZrCoin Trading Down 4.9% Over Last Week (ZRC)

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded 12.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 11th. Over the last week, ZrCoin has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar. One ZrCoin token can now be bought for approximately $1.56 or 0.00019269 BTC on exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange, HitBTC and Tidex. ZrCoin has a market capitalization of $7.14 million and $21,567.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ZrCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012346 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.99 or 0.01914545 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00188744 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00028054 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00122233 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ZrCoin Profile

ZrCoin’s genesis date was March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,893 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,578,602 tokens. ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZrCoin is zrcoin.io

ZrCoin Token Trading

ZrCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, HitBTC and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZrCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZrCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZrCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZrCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZrCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.