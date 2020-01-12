Zuora Inc (NYSE:ZUO) Receives $19.80 Consensus PT from Analysts

Zuora Inc (NYSE:ZUO) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zuora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd.

Get Zuora alerts:

In related news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 48,973 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total value of $711,087.96. Also, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 45,924 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total transaction of $677,379.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 105,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,550,269.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,510 shares of company stock valued at $1,553,854 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZUO. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zuora in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Zuora by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Zuora by 2,710.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in Zuora during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Zuora during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZUO traded up $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $15.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,119,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,944. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.88. Zuora has a 12-month low of $13.04 and a 12-month high of $24.65.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $71.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.31 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 47.26% and a negative net margin of 29.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Zuora will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that automates the subscription order-to-cash process, including quoting, billing, collections, analytics, and revenue recognition.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.