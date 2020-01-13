$0.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) will announce earnings per share of $0.29 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Alteryx’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.27. Alteryx posted earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3,000%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Alteryx will report full year earnings of $0.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.61. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $1.52. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Alteryx.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.15. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 3.31% and a positive return on equity of 1.09%. The company had revenue of $103.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.42 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Alteryx’s revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AYX. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Alteryx in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Alteryx from $123.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America cut their price objective on Alteryx from $140.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Alteryx in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Alteryx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.72.

AYX stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $120.64. The company had a trading volume of 25,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,118. Alteryx has a fifty-two week low of $64.29 and a fifty-two week high of $147.79. The company has a current ratio of 5.22, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -603.20, a P/E/G ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $105.46 and a 200 day moving average of $112.78.

In other news, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 5,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total value of $665,059.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kevin Rubin sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.81, for a total value of $1,453,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,965 shares of company stock valued at $12,449,687 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 19.82% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 175.4% during the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,083,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,900 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alteryx by 30.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,990,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,414,000 after buying an additional 935,331 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Alteryx by 162.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 584,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,736,000 after buying an additional 361,959 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Alteryx by 298.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 461,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,614,000 after purchasing an additional 345,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corvex Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the second quarter worth about $35,791,000. 70.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

