$0.44 Earnings Per Share Expected for Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) to post $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Koppers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.49. Koppers posted earnings per share of $0.60 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, March 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Koppers will report full year earnings of $3.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.51. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.94 to $4.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Koppers.

Get Koppers alerts:

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.27. Koppers had a return on equity of 81.83% and a net margin of 2.40%. The business had revenue of $474.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KOP shares. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Koppers from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine cut Koppers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Koppers from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Koppers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.33.

Shares of Koppers stock opened at $33.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.96. Koppers has a 52 week low of $20.13 and a 52 week high of $44.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $689.88 million, a PE ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.16.

In other Koppers news, insider Steven R. Lacy sold 5,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $239,816.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,691,316. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KOP. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Koppers during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Koppers during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Koppers by 106.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,088 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Koppers during the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Koppers during the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

See Also: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Koppers (KOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Koppers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koppers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.