$0.55 EPS Expected for Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Colfax’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the lowest is $0.46. Colfax posted earnings per share of $0.69 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Colfax will report full-year earnings of $1.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.96 to $2.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Colfax.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $846.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.39 million. Colfax had a positive return on equity of 9.06% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. Colfax’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CFX. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Colfax from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Colfax from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Colfax from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Colfax in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Colfax in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Colfax currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.13.

NYSE CFX traded up $0.79 on Monday, reaching $37.72. The company had a trading volume of 952,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,591. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.31 and its 200 day moving average is $30.41. Colfax has a 52-week low of $21.47 and a 52-week high of $37.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

In other news, EVP Daniel A. Pryor sold 4,825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.32, for a total transaction of $160,769.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,655,237.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.06, for a total value of $147,846.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,700,697.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,242 shares of company stock valued at $1,130,773. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CFX. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Colfax by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Colfax during the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Colfax during the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Colfax during the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Colfax during the 2nd quarter worth $332,000. Institutional investors own 98.66% of the company’s stock.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains heavy-duty fans, rotary heat exchangers, blowers, and compressors.

