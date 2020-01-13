$0.69 EPS Expected for Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) will report $0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Liberty Broadband Corp Series C’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the lowest is $0.57. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C reported earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 762.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Corp Series C will report full year earnings of $0.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $1.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.33 to $3.56. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Liberty Broadband Corp Series C.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.29). Liberty Broadband Corp Series C had a return on equity of 0.38% and a net margin of 276.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 million during the quarter.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities lowered Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 4th. ValuEngine lowered Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in a report on Friday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.75.

In related news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 138,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.06, for a total transaction of $16,100,771.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 359.3% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Ossiam acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 81.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 223.5% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 54.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDK traded up $1.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $130.21. The stock had a trading volume of 498,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,022. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 342.58 and a beta of 1.24. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a 12-month low of $72.19 and a 12-month high of $130.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.10. The company has a quick ratio of 8.04, a current ratio of 8.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

