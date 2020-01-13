$0.73 Earnings Per Share Expected for WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) This Quarter

Analysts expect WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) to report earnings per share of $0.73 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for WEC Energy Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.73. WEC Energy Group reported earnings per share of $0.65 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that WEC Energy Group will report full-year earnings of $3.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.53 to $3.54. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.72 to $3.77. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for WEC Energy Group.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 14.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WEC. ValuEngine lowered WEC Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. WEC Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.80.

In other news, Director Barbara L. Bowles sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total value of $88,070.00. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WEC. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. 77.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WEC traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $93.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,691,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396,900. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.36 and a 200 day moving average of $90.42. The company has a market cap of $29.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of -0.01. WEC Energy Group has a 1 year low of $67.80 and a 1 year high of $98.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.6325 dividend. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is 70.66%.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

