$0.77 Earnings Per Share Expected for PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) will report $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for PC Connection’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.74 and the highest is $0.80. PC Connection reported earnings of $0.76 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PC Connection will report full-year earnings of $3.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.01 to $3.09. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.17. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for PC Connection.

Get PC Connection alerts:

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.33. PC Connection had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $729.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis.

CNXN has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub downgraded PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Sidoti set a $47.00 price objective on shares of PC Connection and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PC Connection from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd.

PC Connection stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $53.20. 5,887 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,656. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.38. PC Connection has a 12 month low of $30.62 and a 12 month high of $56.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.14.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th.

In other PC Connection news, CEO Timothy J. Mcgrath sold 17,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.36, for a total transaction of $897,207.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,542,471.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy J. Mcgrath sold 12,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.09, for a total transaction of $656,251.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,207 shares in the company, valued at $12,476,535.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,039 shares of company stock valued at $1,791,365. 57.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PC Connection by 72.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 243,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,517,000 after acquiring an additional 101,914 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 7.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,059,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,056,000 after purchasing an additional 71,194 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PC Connection during the third quarter worth approximately $1,502,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PC Connection by 138.1% in the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 56,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 32,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in PC Connection by 33.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 120,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,226,000 after acquiring an additional 30,043 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.13% of the company’s stock.

PC Connection Company Profile

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

Read More: Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PC Connection (CNXN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PC Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PC Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.