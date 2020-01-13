$0.87 Earnings Per Share Expected for Xperi Corp (NASDAQ:XPER) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Xperi Corp (NASDAQ:XPER) will announce earnings of $0.87 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Xperi’s earnings. Xperi posted earnings of $1.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xperi will report full year earnings of $2.88 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.15 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Xperi.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Xperi had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The business had revenue of $90.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.40 million.

XPER has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Xperi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Xperi in a report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xperi from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Xperi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

Shares of Xperi stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.69. The company had a trading volume of 881,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,282. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.02. Xperi has a twelve month low of $17.71 and a twelve month high of $25.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 8.09 and a quick ratio of 8.09. The company has a market cap of $901.67 million, a P/E ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 26th. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of XPER. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Xperi by 91.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,687,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,754,000 after purchasing an additional 804,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Xperi by 112.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,183,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,363,000 after purchasing an additional 626,116 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Xperi by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,467,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,217,000 after purchasing an additional 470,533 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xperi during the 2nd quarter worth $8,686,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Xperi by 1,354.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 374,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,700,000 after purchasing an additional 348,314 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

About Xperi

Xperi Corporation, through its subsidiaries, creates, develops, and licenses audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging, and interconnect technologies in the United States, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Licensing; and Semiconductor and IP Licensing.

